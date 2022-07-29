Dr. Rashida Willard will join Ball State University as associate vice president of Inclusive Excellence, effective Sept. 19.
Dr. Willard will be providing strategic leadership for and overall management of Ball State’s Office of Inclusive Excellence. The unit is dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and celebration of diverse faculty, staff, and students.
BSU Hires VP Of Inclusive Excellence
