Have you figured out what to do with the abundance of zucchini and tomatoes your garden is producing? Look no further. MuncieJournal.com reports you can donate your excess garden produce to 16 sites in Delaware, Blackford, and Jay Counties. Those community organizations will make sure the produce gets to our neighbors who can use it most. The Food Council of East Central Indiana has launched the Grow-a-Row campaign to help get that produce to neighbors in need.