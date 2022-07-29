Yorktown Roundabout: Will They Be Done Before School Starts?

We needed rain, but it slowed down the roundabout: INDOT in concurrence with the Town of Yorktown, is extending the closure of the Nebo Rd & River Rd intersection to no later than Saturday, August 6, according to a social media post we happened to see. They are working safely, but quickly to be ready for Yorktown’s school traffic for the week of August 8.

More local news briefs below…

Let’s go racin’ – It’s a Race weekend like no other – IMS President Doug Boles

This is not the first year for this set up.

He spoke to WLBC’s Jared Boomer recently.

Inside Out Ministries Muncie: Bob Ball wrote yesterday, they are getting closer to a $10,000 match! As of yesterday morning, they were just over half way – each donation made will go towards providing healthy meals and snacks for children in our community. The donation link is right here. https://secure.squarespace.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=611e97d530ab0e74992ec216

The August 3rd Muncie on the Move Breakfast and program will feature 13 new members of the Muncie Delaware Chamber of Commerce, and will honor the winners for the Hole Sponsor for the Chamber Cup —Bethel Pointe/Albany Health & Rehab/Parker City Health & Rehab.

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded just short of $3 million to 413 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs. In Madison county Anderson Fine Arts Foundation, Inc , and Anderson Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. received gifts.

In just a few weeks, college students will head back to their dorm rooms at a time when many students are struggling with mental health. According to the Mayo Clinic, 44% of college students report having symptoms of depression and anxiety. New findings from the American Cleaning Institute and Wakefield Research found that nearly all college students (92%) recognize that having a clean room helps them feel their best, both mentally and physically. Yet, nearly 3 in 4 (72%) were less than completely prepared to clean on their own upon first arriving to college.

Huge Indy race weekend – Sunday is the finale’ of the three day weekend of racing at IMS – Doug Boles

Radio start time is 1:30 p.m. on 92-5 FM, 1340 AM in Muncie, and 101.1 FM and 1240 AM in Anderson.

Looking for vendors for Craft Fair, sponsored by Riverview Nazarene Women’s Ministries, 2600 E Willard, Muncie. Saturday Oct. 8, 9 am – 3 pm. Registration application and fee due by Sept. 10. carnations3634@gmail.com.

First Choice for Women will be the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month for August, and they are planning for their annual banquet October 20 at the Horizon Convention Center. Did you know they provide diapers, wipes, formula, cribs, floor equipment, baby food, clothing 0-5t and more? Email info@firstchoiceforwomen.org for more information.

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years. CNN reported the change to clear plastic beginning August 1 as part of broader efforts to become more environmentally responsible. The color additive can’t be recycled into new bottles.

Your topics will be the discussion – Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to Host Town Halls in Madison and Grant Counties on Saturday, August 13: Pendleton Community Public Library at 10:30 AM – Parking is directly outside the east end doors. Then she’ll travel to Gas City Fire Dept. Station 2 for a 1:00 PM event.

Saturday is the first of five free concerts for the Three Trails Music Series in Muncie – at Canan Commons, singer-songwriter James McMurtry and his band will perform at 7:00 PM, with opening act Muncie native Mike Martin and the Beautiful Mess.

Madison County farmer Josh Miller has been elected chair of the U.S. Grains Council’s (USGC) Board of Directors during its 62nd Annual Board of Delegates Meeting in Sacramento, Calif. This week. A fifth-generation farmer from Anderson, overseeing 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans, according to Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded just short of $3 million to 413 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs. In Grant county: Marion Community School of the Arts, Hoosier Shakes, Inc., and The Quilters Hall of Fame.