Leon and Laura Crosby will open their joint art show, Thursday, Aug. 4 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main Street. They will host a reception from 5-8 p.m. at Cornerstone. The Crosbys have collaborated on this collection to create paintings inspired by fantasy lore and fairy tales. T Leon Crosby is Cornerstone’s Education Coordinator and teaches classes, and his wife Laura is a clinical supervisor at Meridian Health Services.