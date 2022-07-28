Four traveling series will be in action this weekend at Anderson Speedway with racing on Friday and Saturday. The Herald Bulletin reports the highlight of the weekend will be the inaugural Gene Nolen Classic for the 500 Sprint Car Tour on Saturday.
The Saturday night racing program includes the Kenyon Midget Series and the Friday night program includes the 25th running of the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial for Legends cars.
Weekend Racing In Anderson
