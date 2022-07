Six of the country’s top young organists will perform in the Sursa American Organ Competition on the Ball State University campus September 9-11. According to MuncieJournal.com, the musicians will perform in Sursa Performance Hall. All events throughout the competition are free and open to the public. The final round will be held that Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and audience members can listen to the organists and vote for their favorite player.