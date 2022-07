Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County is offering a structured schedule along with banded tuition that it says can save students money. MuncieJournal.com reports banded tuition allows students taking 12 or more credit hours to pay only $2,495 per semester. Ivy Tech also saves students money by continuing to offer free textbooks for the 2023 academic year. Many courses are offered in 8-week time frames allowing students to graduate sooner by taking more classes at no additional cost.