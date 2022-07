A week after a Delaware County man collapsed following a standoff with police, he’s been charged. The incident happened on July 18th at the Daleville home of 38 year old Colby Seth Manzo. He’s now charged with being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance, theft and three counts of confinement. Witnesses told police Manzo ingested fentanyl prior to collapsing.