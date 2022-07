6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their Muncie home and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. Jacob Grayson told investigators his 6-year-old son removed one of two loaded handguns from a safe and shot his sister. Grayson, 28, and his 27-year-old wife, Kimberly Grayson, were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect.