Open Door Muncie: Helping Fight Yellow Level for COVID

With Delaware County in yellow transmission for Covid, Open Door has two events this week: Free at-home test kits will be handed out today and tomorrow (Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Open Door’s administrative site, at 220 S. Walnut St. in Muncie. Free Covid vaccinations, including boosters, are available Thursday, (July 28) from 2-5 p.m. at Open Door’s downtown Muncie health center, 333 S. Madison St. No appointment is necessary, and ages 6 months or older are eligible.

Additional local news briefs are below…

Thinking “school starts” already – It’s back to school time soon—Elwood starts tomorrow already —and they see it on TV, hear it on radio and it’s likely all over their devices. Chris Davis reports on what the experts say about sending kids back to school and being safe

By the end of the day yesterday, all 32 NFL teams have reported to training camp. Colts have theirs at Grand Park in Westfield —with the first practice open to fans today at 12 p.m. The final open practice will be Thursday, Aug. 25th. There is no charge to attend, but you need a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp to enter each day.

In the Mid-American Conference football preseason media poll, Ball State picked to finish last in the MAC West Division. This comes after a season in which saw Ball State appeared in its second straight bowl game. Northern Illinois was picked to finish first ahead of Toledo and Central Michigan in the division.

The Journey Home in Winchester is starting to have rummage sales the 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month starting August 6th from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds will be going back into their mission to help Veterans.

Hoping this will last – This might sound like music to your ears. Gas prices keep going down.

The Delaware County Fair ended last Saturday, and overall attendance and financial info won’t be known for about a month, but Fair Board member Mark DiFabio said it was down from last year, and comparable to 2018 or 2019 levels – with 2 severe weather days, and exceedingly hot weather all week. It is not known if available spending money and the economy in general played a role. The Grand Stand’s three best attended events – in order: the Demo Derby #2, the Auto Cross, and the Rodeo.

Grissom school in Muncie needs help. A tweet this week from the principal says a call to the school office at 747-5401 is needed, if you moved over the summer. They have no way of knowing that they need to transfer your registration.

Beaumont Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will hold a Family Fun Night on Friday, August 5, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The FREE event is open to the public and will be held at the skilled nursing facility grounds at 1345 North Madison Ave., in Anderson, Ind.

Welcome back to school tomorrow: it’s the last day of summer vacation for kids in Elwood schools.

More Muncie Fair review – The Delaware County Fair ended last Saturday, and overall attendance and financial info won’t be known for about a month, but Fair Board member Mark DiFabio said the 22 member volunteer Board created a schedule of new entertainment on the South Stage, some old favorites, and even tried a nightly TV giveaway to generate interest. The Fairgrounds remains active year round, and the future prospects for the venue remain strong.

FSSA’s Division of Family Resources issued Summer 2022 pandemic EBT or “P-EBT” last Monday, July 18, to provide payments to families with children who receive free and reduced lunch at school. Marni Lemons, Deputy Director Communications provided the information saying because of the overwhelming number of requests and duplicate request FSSA’s online system has been receiving, the system is working very slowly. The program provides food assistance to families who would have received free or reduced lunch while attending school but are not in school due to COVID-19 restrictions. In Indiana, they issue P-EBT benefits on a quarterly basis, and all payments are in arrears, or “back payments.”

The southern Indiana judge that was suspended after being charged with a felony will be resigning. Sabrina Bell, the Crawford Circuit Court Judge, was suspended in May after she was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

Indiana Black Expo’s Anderson Chapter returns this week with a Friday start —an ecumenical service bringing together several of the city’s Black churches for communal worship.

Scam alert from Detectives from the Indiana State Police: a text message comes from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and says you have unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link. But the State says they WILL NOT send a text or email message asking individuals to click a link to receive benefits or any type of payment. You should NEVER provide any information to an unknown sender.