School Board Meetings Must Allow Public Comments

A new Indiana law went into effect at the start of the month that requires school boards to have a public comment period at all public meetings, regardless of whether it is a regular, special or emergency meeting. The Muncie Community School Board has always allowed comments, as long as you are in attendance, and register before the start of the meeting. We believe there is a meeting tonight, and the 26th this month – at Muncie Community Schools Administration Office, on S. Cowan Road, Muncie, usually at 5:00 p.m.

Additional local news briefs are below…

Starting yesterday, the ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign will offer McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag that proudly shows support for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The hats cost $10 each and proceeds will go directly to local RMHC Chapters. The campaign runs while supplies last. The programs help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation.

Saturday, a charity event for the Boys and Girls Club called Hops with Hutch will happen at the Fickle Peach downtown Muncie. Beer tasting, live music, and a silent auction. Tickets in advance at the Peach or Viking Realty – also at the door.

After a few delays, Verizon seems poised to actually follow through on shutting down its 3G network at the end of this year. According to The Verge, the carrier is still contending with a subset of customers who sat out the 4G LTE era and haven’t yet upgraded their 3G phones. So, Verizon is sending those wireless subscribers a free extremely basic flip phone to prevent them from losing connectivity when the 3G network goes offline.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) will host the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center. The event will provide back-to-school immunizations, education, school sports physicals and more than $2,500 in free health screenings.

Eight Indiana counties are included in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the 2022 Healthiest Communities. Hamilton County is the highest ranked Indiana community at No 8. It is the only Hoosier county included in the top 50.

Presidential polling – 64 percent of Democratic voters are saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, cited in a press release from Congressman Greg Pence’s office. A Greensburg, Indiana resident said, “We used to spend $200 a week just going out to have fun, or going and buying extra groceries if we needed it, and now we can’t even do that.” That was 38 year old Kelly King, a former factory worker who is currently sidelined because of a back injury. Now, she is hoping Republicans take over Congress in November to course-correct.

Car in lake – for a while. Shadyside Lake on Saturday, some out-of-town divers located a submerged car. The 2014 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the Anderson area in March 2020, and the Herald Bulletin says the owners have since moved out of the area.

West Lafayette leaders join push to declare racism a public health crisis. The Journal and Courier says the resolution aims to address several societal aspects deemed affecting minority communities more than white residents.

The Indiana Democratic Party said yesterday in a release that the “American Rescue Plan Delivers New Children’s Museum to Batesville,” with $1 million towards improvements to the facility. Opponents have called this project “socialism” and not what the ARP taxpayer money was intended for.

The 33rd American Dairy Association Indiana Ice Cream Social is happening Thursday. From 11 am to 2 pm, you can go to Monument Circle downtown Indy. WISH TV reports that sundaes will cost 4 dollars, and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will be benefited by the social.