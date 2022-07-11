60K+ COVID Tests – Just At Open Door

Open Door’s Impact – As government contracts have expired, we asked for info about COVID testing. Bryan Ayars, Open Door Health Services President & CEO told WLBC Radio News that IDOH provided approximately $10,000 per month to offset some of the costs at their contracted testing sites. The funding also supported pop-up testing events in several Muncie neighborhoods and rural sites. Funding from the Ball Brothers Foundation provided remote testing through the Open Door Mobile Unit and more. Open Door has conducted more than 60,000 Covid tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Roughly half of those took place through the state-supported community testing clinics.

In a post Saturday before 10 a.m., Carlos Santana postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday reportedly due to heat exhaustion. Those cancellations included the Noblesville show – announced to the crowd just minutes before he was planning to take the stage after Earth Wind and Fire.

Yesterday, there was another quiet price increase: Forever Stamps increased to 60 cents. The postmaster general said in May that these prices will continue to increase till the Postal Service is self-sustaining, which could mean a few more years of increases.

Thefts of catalytic converters stole 12 times as many in 2021 as they did in 2019. The top 5 targets: Ford F Series Truck, Honda Accord, Jeep Patriot, Ford Econoline, and Chevrolet Silverado.

Running back Sampson James leaves Purdue, enters NCAA transfer portal.

Canada is going to throw out about 13.6 million soon to be expiring doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn’t find any takers.

Id’d nearly 2 decades later – Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. Daniel Diaz was born in 1977 and a resident of Columbus, Ohio, prior to his death. WRTV says Diaz’s parents said they hadn’t seen Daniel for over 20 years and felt that he didn’t want a relationship with them.

The 62nd Hamilton County 4-H Fair Queen, is Faith Hittle. The Queen and her court will be on-hand throughout the fair when it opens on Thursday, July 14 and goes through Monday, July 18.

If you wondered why US flags were at half-staff – that was in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The President and Governor said the order was effective through sunset yesterday.

Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 million in federal funds to upgrade its 30-year-old terminal, federal officials announced Thursday.

It’s Monday – and another Madison county shooting report – Another weekend shooting in our city – late Friday night, Anderson Police were sent to Fulton Street. Fox 59 said a 64-year-old male was in the middle of the road, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). We heard stable condition at the hospital.

As of Saturday, 10 far southern Indiana counties were listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19, while 41 more were “medium.” Illinois seems to be worse off than our state according to WTHR.

According to a tweet from Rice Krispies: “Due to supply constraints in manufacturing, there is a temporary shortage. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock…”

It’s almost time for the Indiana State Fair. The fair starts on July 29th and runs until August 21st. WISH TV reports that fair-goers will be able to try some new fair food this year, including the Mint Cookie Milkshake, vegan nachos, a bison lettuce wrap, and a peach shake-up. Visit indianastatefair.com to get tickets and learn more.