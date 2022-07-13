Called “Antiquated:” Letter Grades, at MCS Board Meeting

Discussions of elimination of letter grades – being called antiquated – as well as mental health days for students – discussed last night at the MCS Board Meeting – we’ll have more coverage, as well as the replay of the entire exchange on This Weekend in Delaware County.

Additional local news briefs are below…

Muncie Public Access Channel 60 has had a handful of Internet connection issues recently, and Mark Slusher from Endpoint Creative shared this through the City’s social media: Currently, all city meetings that are streamed are also added to the Public Access Channel schedule. Morning & afternoon meetings are added the day of the meeting and evening meetings such as Council & Parks department are added to the schedule the following day.

Needing more people – 23 certified positions remain to be filled within the Muncie Community Schools. Pay has increased in recent years, and at last night’s MCS Board Meeting the feeling was positive that the positions would be filled in time for the school year.

An assertion by his attorney that Phil Nichols suffers from dementia could result in a court-ordered hospitalization In March, he signed an agreement to plead guilty to a felony that stemmed from a lengthy federal investigation of corruption in Muncie city government. The judge gave until July 19 to name a “psychiatrist or psychologist who is willing and able to conduct the examination effectively.” If no mental health professionals have been suggested by that deadline, the judge said, he will “commit (Nichols) to the custody of the Attorney General for placement in a suitable facility.” That from the Star Press.

Have you heard about the All IN Music & Arts Festival? A two-day music and culture festival experience taking place over Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Headliners include Daryl Hall & John Oates, Portugal. The Man and many, more. Tickets Are On Sale Now at ALLINFestival.com.

Family and Social Service Administration to announce new mental health programming, discuss launch of 988 for Hoosiers experiencing mental health-related distress – Thursday, July 14, 10:30 a.m. EDT at the Indiana Government Center South Building, Conference Room C. The news conference will be simulcast – we have the link on our Local News Page now. (https://www.youtube.com/c/FSSAIndianavideos).

The Elwood Common Council was shot down 4-3 an attempt to bring two-hour parking uptown to A Street, but Mayor Todd Jones is willing to give the ordinance another go-around, according to the Herald Bulletin. He invited council members who support the ordinance to reintroduce it on the agenda for the next scheduled meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and invited the public to comment on it.

The Allen Chapel AME Church is celebrating its 130th year with activities and events. According to the Herald Bulletin, what started in 1892 as a small church on the corner of 16th and Sheridan Street is now a staple of the Anderson community. After a challenging two years of no in-person services on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen Chapel is on its way back to full capacity.