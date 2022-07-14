More on MCS’ Discussion of No More Letter Grades

Some surprised with the talk – A discussion this week at the MCS Board Meeting about considering doing away with the letter-grading system – Pres. Jim Williams brought up the notion

Board Member Brittney Bales seemed in favor of changes

That entire debate, including other members of the Board as they added comments – will be on This Weekend in Delaware County on several of our Radio stations.

Additional local news briefs are below…

Double killing early Wednesday during an apparent armed home invasion on Muncie’s south side. MPD police officers were called to South Liberty Street where they found one adult male and one adult female. Info – please call MPD 765-747-4867.

New Castle police have their own shooting investigation, too: at least two teenagers shot on Monday night at a convenience store – and 18 and 17 year old shot. Mayor Greg York was on Fox 59 yesterday and said his police officers would get to the bottom of it.

Two coronavirus subvariants that the CDC reported in June had become the dominant strains of the virus in the U.S. are raising concerns, but Madison County health officials told the Herald Bulletin they’re not taxing the county’s health care infrastructure yet.

With the BA.5 Covid variant, doctors are starting to notice a trend in symptoms: More patients are reporting a loss of smell. While far fewer patients experienced loss of smell during the first omicron wave compared to earlier waves, the peculiar Covid symptom seems to be making a comeback.

Business and economic leaders in Northern Indiana are rolling out a three-year plan to attract better businesses to set up shop in the region and train, as well as hire Hoosier workers.

He’s done public appearances in Atlanta with the Falcons – but a FIRST as a Colt – Chad Castor explains…

Toyota of Muncie will host the QB on Friday July 22 from 2 – 4 p.m., at the corner of McGalliard and Tillotson in Muncie.

Mental Health Days for kids – A discussion came up at this week’s MCS Board Meeting during which Board Member Brittany Bales raised this idea

Tomorrow, Dr. Kwiatkowski comments on the idea, and the complexity as this relates to attendance requirements from the State.

Delaware County’s COVID cases up 8%; Indiana cases holding steady, in a report from USA Today. Statewide hospital admissions rose by 126 for the week ending Sunday.

After the Department of Labor announced yesterday that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, a 40-year high, Senator Mike Braun said, “(the) inflation crisis is a 9.1% pay cut for Hoosiers, and (President Biden’s) plan is to keep spending money we don’t have.”

A Madison county business owner and a developer have plans to transform a 25-acre tract into housing and retail space along Ind. 32. Andy Cole with BC Property and Bryan Stumpf of 11th Street Development are planning a 97-unit housing development with three different options and a commercial development, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Two probable cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected in Marion County. It’s a rare disease caused by person-to-person infection, but the risk of transmission in the United States is low, say health experts.

Lindsey Arthur, on what they do at Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity

Their group is this month’s WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. That entire segment airs NEXT week on This Weekend in Delaware County.

Congressman sounds off – With the U.S. Inflation rate hitting the highest in 4 decades, Congressman Greg Pence issued the following: “A 9.1% inflation rate is a nightmare. Democrats have created an economic crisis of historic proportions. Hardworking Americans, and Hoosiers in the Sixth District are paying the price…”

Perhaps NOT something that you’d want to NEED in your city: gunshot detection sensors are being installed in neighborhoods on the east side of Indianapolis. WISH-TV says sensors that detect the sound of gunfire can also detect what kind of gun was shot.

USPS will participate in this year’s Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration by hosting a Job Fair booth at the event this weekend. The Postal Service continues to fill positions throughout Indiana. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.

The Cleveland Guardians called up former Ball State standout Alex Call to the majors on Monday. Call joins fellow Cardinal Zach Plesac on the Guardians’ roster and becomes the 16th BSU player to make it to the major leagues. Look for No. 65.