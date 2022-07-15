MCS Letter Grade Discussion: Dr. K’s Comments

More on our series of stories this week related to the MCS Board discussion of elimination of the letter-grading system – Dr. K

She added

No decisions were made, it was just a conversation this week, and likely more to come with public input as well.

Additional local news briefs are below…

Another one sent away – Delaware County businessman Jeffrey Burke has reported to a federal prison in Terre Haute. Sentenced to six months in prison and 6 months home detention after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud associated with the case of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration and the Muncie Sanitary District. Burke in 2015 bought a former flea market in Muncie for $150,000, then a few weeks later sold the property to the MSD for $395,000. Star Press reported that Burke told the judge in January he had battled cancer in recent years, and also recently had COVID. U.S. Bureau of Prisons website says his projected release date is Jan. 4, 2023.

The PhyXTGears robotics team leaves this morning to defend their title at the IRI competition in Columbus, Indiana. According to team leader Shawn VanNess, the IRI is the toughest off-season competition, competing against the best teams in the world.

The lighter side of news – sometimes, it’s the WAY we ask the question that matters when you hear the answer: example – this from Mayor Dan Ridenour

New Lifeline – Tomorrow, 988 is the brand new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Already operational in our state and others, It replaces the previous 800 number that was difficult to remember and use. We will have additional coverage over the next several days. See our MuncieJournal.com article.

http://www.munciejournal.com/2022/07/indiana-family-and-social-services-to-provide-funding-for-mental-health-services/

Yesterday, we told you about what were called mental health days for students, as brought up at the Muncie Community Schools Board Meeting. Dr. Kwiatkowski says while the idea will be discussed more, there are rules that might make the notion challenging

That from an interview earlier this week.

A rare Andrew Luck sighting this week: since his stunning retirement from the National Football League in August of 2019, Luck has maintained an extremely low profile. On Monday, WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer released ‘Luck’, a six-part podcast series which became the most downloaded sports podcast in the country this week. On Wednesday, Luck paid his former Colts teammate Robert Mathis’ a visit, helping out at an Indy youth football skills academy at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Random Fair Fact: Some of the new attractions coming to the Indiana State Fair this year includes the USA Mullet Championships and a stunt dog show.

Another Fam Fest is in the books. The yesterday event was at Southside Middle School, and Dr. K had some suggestions for the community

She is also pleased with the association with Meridian Health Services

11 year old Leighton Johnson hopes to be the next winner at the national Soap Box Derby. Johnson will compete in the national championships next week in Akron, Ohio, in the Super Stock division. She will spend this coming week at a day camp before the actual competition on July 24. The Herald Bulletin reminded us that the Soap Box Derby started in 1933; Anderson’s Maurice Bale Jr. was crowned the champion two years later.