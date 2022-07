They’ll have to do more with less at Accutech Systems after the Muncie Redevelopment Commission gave the company $750,000 for a planned expansion, not the $1.25 million the mayor had asked for on the company’s behalf. The Star Press reports plans call for the company to hire 161 additional people for its offices downtown in the next three and a half years. Its current headquarters is at 115 S. Walnut St., where about 120 people work now.