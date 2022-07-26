Indiana Politics As Usual, As The Session Begins

Politics, as usual – as the Indiana Republican party leader called Harris’ visit “a stunt,” the Indiana Democratic Party issued a release stating they ” laughed at…Kyle Hupfer’s F-rated attempt to attack the VP’s…visit.” Hupfer described Harris as being “bad at her job,” but, the Dems stated, “…the actual folks who are ‘bad at their jobs’ in the Hoosier State: The Indiana GOP.” The elected super-majority continues the second day of the special session today.

More local news briefs below…

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted the resignation of Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner yesterday. The resignation comes after Horner removed Deputy Police Chief Joe Bickel from his position after an investigation found claims that Bickel acted inappropriately with female employees in the police department.

Maybe this delay will stick – Three Muncie police officers are now scheduled to stand trial in January on charges stemming from allegations of excessive force. Friday, the Judge rescheduled the trial of Chase Winkle, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa for Jan. 9 – a fifth delay. Most of the 17 counts, filed in April 2021, involve allegations that Winkle physically abused arrestees, “without justification,” in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019, according to the Star Press.

Specially shaped balloons are a part of Fire Up Downtown Muncie August 6th – Vickie Veach from Downtown Development Partnership

Little D is sponsored by WLBC. The event runs 1 till 10 p.m. at Canan Commons and the downtown Muncie area.

He might have been trying to rescue a cat – cops said James W. Vance Jr., 63, was pronounced dead outside his home on Muncie’s southside. A city police officer said Vance was stuck face down in a “water meter access hole” with his head below the water line, and a dead cat was also found in the hole.

Filing to fill seats on local school boards starts Wednesday with numerous changes expected on the Anderson Community School Board, according to the Herald Bulletin. The deadline to file for election to a local school board is Aug. 16 at the Madison County Clerk’s office. The Muncie School Board remains appointed, as part of the State legislation enacted a few years ago.

The Eastern Indiana Workforce Development Board will meet today from 9:00 am – 10:30 am in a virtual meeting. The link to view it is on our Local News page right now. https://easternindianaworks.org/board-of-directors

Make plans for one week from this Thursday, and Mingle with their MAKERS. August’s First Thursdays at MADJAX celebrates local Artists and Makers in our community. On the first and second floor galleries on August 4, from 5-8pm.

COVID report from the paper – Another week, and zero new COVID deaths in Randolph, Henry, Blackford and Jay County, according to USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Delaware County’s COVID cases were up 49.3% in the week ending Sunday; but cases Nationwide decreased 7.7%. Delaware County reported 221 cases and three deaths in the latest week.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will pause accepting new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program beginning Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. Estimates say they anticipate the funds will soon run out.

Jay County Civic Theatre re-elected all of its officers at its meeting last week. The board also announced several scholarships for 2022.

The Madison County Health Department will host clinics over the next several weeks throughout the county, which will include vaccine clinics for up to date immunizations against polio, measles and chicken pox as well as COVID-19.

37 Days until Ball State football starts another season on WLBC, and the new Radio Voice of the Cards Mick Tidrow is counting down, too.