The Frye Family Band will present a concert at The Garden at Main St., 801 E. Main St., Muncie, IN on July 31, at 6 pm. According to MuncieJournal.com, the Frye Family Band shares their music and message with admirable transparency and relentless hope. No tickets are required, but it is recommended you arrive early and possibly bring a lawn chair should the overflow go out into the street.