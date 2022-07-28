Fire Up DWNTWN Details

Things are heating up in downtown Muncie in anticipation of Fire Up DWNTWN: A Summer Streetfest on August 6th.

Pre-festivities kick off on Friday, August 5, at 7pm when Par Tee, the golf ball special shape hot air balloon inflates in The Clubhouse At Accutech parking lot. On Saturday, August 6, Walnut Street will transform into a pedestrian-only street festival between Main Street and CananCommons and Mulberry to Charles. Fire Up DWNTWN begins at 1pm and there is no entry fee.