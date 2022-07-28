Everything Costs More: Even School Books

MCS has some adjustments to text book fees – Chuck Reynolds shared this with the Board earlier this week

The fees were approved by unanimous vote – hear the entire meeting on This Weekend in Delaware County, first airing Saturday 9 a.m. on WMUN 92-5 FM and 1340 AM.

More local news briefs are below…

More on Fire Up Downtown Muncie, August 6th – Vickie Veach talks about the LIVE music happening at the event.

Park anywhere free, and use shuttle service, too. Info on the Muncie Downtown Development site, Facebook and this MuncieJournal.com article.

The longstanding prohibition on news outlets broadcasting Indiana court hearings may soon come to an end. The Indiana Supreme Court recently announced it is considering lifting its near-total ban on cameras in the courtroom in favor of allowing each local judge to decide whether to permit the news media to air court proceedings live and/or record them for later use. Hoosiers are invited to comment on the cameras in the courtroom rule by mailing their opinions on the proposal before Aug. 1 – Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana Office of Court Services, 251 N. Illinois St., Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Feedback also may be submitted electronically by searching “rules July 2022” at courts.in.gov.

One week from today is First Thursday in Muncie, and Cornerstone Center for the Arts will open a joint art show. At a reception from 5-8 p.m. August 4th, paintings inspired by fantasy lore and fairy tales by Leon Crosby – Cornerstone’s Education Coordinator, and his wife Laura – a clinical supervisor at Meridian Health Services. For additional information go to www.cornerstonearts.org or call 765-281-9503.

A retirement announcement from MCS this week – Board President Jim Williams

Add the County Council to opposition – INDOT wants to remove a crossover for Riggin Road/Delaware County Road 300-N at the Muncie Bypass/U.S. 35 and the Delaware County Council passed unanimously a resolution in opposition to INDOT’s proposal. INDOT is taking public comment on the proposal through Aug. 22.

Susan Fisher with Muncie Public Library was speaking for the MLK Dream Team at the MCS Board Meeting this week

You’ll hear that entire presentation on This Weekend in Delaware County on several of our Radio stations – first airing Saturday 9 a.m. on WMUN – 92-5 FM and 1340 AM.

A Netflix project based on a notorious round of supernatural happenings in Gary will be called “The Deliverance.” It will be based on the experiences of Latoya Ammons, who first shared her story with IndyStar in 2014. She reported seeing her children levitate and walk backwards up walls. Eventually, a Merrillville priest performed on exorcism on Ammons and her family. The film does not yet have an official release date.

Muncie Animal Care and Services has been given a $10,000 grant from the BISSELL Pet Foundation for spay and neuter procedures at veterinarian clinics for adoptable animals. Separate note about the shelter: Mayor Ridenour disclosed yesterday that last weekend’s 24 hour adoption event placed a total of 10 dogs.

The City of Carmel and IU Health partnered to send 20 pallets of emergency medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine and Latvia, one of Carmel’s new international Sister Cities. IU Health provided the supplies and Carmel Professional Firefighters Local 4444 made a generous donation to cover the $4,000 cost to ship the supplies.

A representative from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office will be at Kennedy Library, 1700 W. McGalliard Road, 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 1, to meet with local residents.