IU Health Medical Center Earns Honors

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings that include Indiana University Health Medical Center among the nation’s top adult hospitals and the only nationally ranked adult hospital in the state. For 2022-2023, IU Health Medical Center was rated as high performing nationally in five specialties, including Ear, Nose & Throat, Gastroenterology and GI surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and

Urology.