On Thursday June 30, 2022, the subject pictured above was seen on surveillance video using a credit card that had been taken during a residential burglary. CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual for questioning regarding this case.

If you have any information on this person, please contact Detective Mark Paris at the Carmel Police Department – 317-571-2561 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) Please reference CPD case number 2022-40751.