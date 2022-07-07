Pence Calls Brother Goofy – HEAR that HERE

The lighter side of news – Greg Pence’s brother was somewhat famous for wearing short sleeved white dress shirts during hot humid Indiana weather, and I wondered what the older brother thought about that

Tax refund help – Some say the IRS is not processing tax refunds fast enough, so Greg Pence wrote a letter recently

The 6th District Congressman is a guest on This Weekend in Delaware County on several of our stations.

The Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program is designed to assist veterans and their families that are experiencing financial hardship. This special program would be $500.00 per child residing in the veteran’s household. Entry is open now and will end on September 15. We’ve placed a link with all the info on our Local News page this morning.

Due to the financial challenges of running The BIG Idea Pitch and The Excellence in Innovation Awards Banquet, the Innovation Connector was sad to announce recently that these events will not take place this year. Instead, they are launching the celebration of Entrepreneur Showcase Week, November 14 through 18. Ted Baker is seeking sponsors – the deadline to secure a partnership spot is August 15.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. In a release last Friday, they explained the move, the initial step toward a permanent change. Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, and have other debilitating effects.

$77,500 of $1 million – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, was one of 11 Indiana food banks will receive grants to support their efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need. According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, while the long lines outside of food banks and food pantries may not have been as noticeable in 2021 as the year before, nearly 1 in 6 Americans received food assistance from the charitable sector last year.

Sursa Award winner announced

Anderson University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support the AU School of Theology in strengthening and expanding theological education to Spanish-speaking students.

Race fans can join the Brickyard Block Party Friday. From 6 to 9 pm, you can celebrate NASCAR and IndyCar at The Lot on Virginia Avenue. There will be music, food, giveaways, and more. Register online at eventbrite.com.

Hoosier history – this week in 1963, the United States Post Office introduced the Zone Improvement Plan, otherwise known as Zip Codes. Indiana, along with Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, was assigned a first number of “4.”

320 homes – the Madison County Plan Commission will consider two rezoning’s that cover more than 400 acres, one of which is for Simply Ryan Homes by the current Springbrook subdivision to rezone from agricultural to residential for single and multi-family residences. The second request is to rezone to light industrial use. The Plan Commission will meet at 9 a.m. July 12 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.

Another healthy baby was recently found in the Schererville Baby Box. Safe Haven Baby Boxes can be found at fire stations and hospitals around the country, and are meant to help prevent the deaths of abandoned infants. Visit shbb.org to learn more.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have partnered with the Indiana Bar Foundation, Inc. (IBF) to provide legal services for Hoosiers facing eviction. In Indiana, eviction filings are a civil matter, where parties must provide their own counsel. We’ve placed a statewide map with links for this service nearest to you – find it on our local news page this morning. https://indianalegalhelp.org/find-legal-help/