Muncie: New Home Development Just Announced

Developer to add 17 additional homes, recreation area to northwest side

On Thursday, June 30th, the zoning board approved a variance for the addition of two cul-de-sacs and 17 additional lots in Copperfield Commons. A project of Partuck Corporation, the Commons has developed 40 building sites near McGalliard and Morrison. 21 homes have already been built and sold on these lots. Developer Richard Case hopes to complete a new recreation area and the cul-de-sacs by 2023.

Case has been collaborating with Councilman Aaron Clark, City Engineer Adam Leach, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor since 2020 to expand the number of lots. The current homes in Copperfield Commons range from $250,000 to $350,000 in value, and Case plans for the new additions to be in the same range.

High-end housing is part of the plan to increase housing options for families of all income ranges. “A healthy city needs to have options for first-time homeowners and middle-income workers, as well as higher end developments,” says Mayor Ridenour. “Only providing one price point limits growth over time.”

The additional 17 proposed units in Copperfield Commons, combined with the new developments at Storer Estates, will provide a total of 70 mid-to-high income housing options for families. Both developments plan recreational areas on site. The City is also currently constructing Riverbend Flats (60 units), Cityview One (48 units), and Cityview Two (45 units), for a total of 153 Workforce housing options.

Case expects to break ground on the new lots by the end of the year. The city is enthusiastic that increased housing will revitalize the neighborhood, increase property values, attract incoming talent, and benefit local businesses.

Source: press release, City of Muncie