MCS Responds to School Security Decision

WLBC / Woof Boom Radio News always gives the opportunity for both sides of an issue. On Friday, we reported on a Star Press article in which the Delaware County Prosecutor raised concern about the new school security plan for the Muncie Community School. What follows is spokesman Andy Klotz’s response to our request for more information on the Board’s decision.

“Here are some of the reasons we think this is the right approach for MCS:

Having on-site security officers on the MCS campus is just one layer of district-wide security plans. The decision to contract with Legacy Life Security (LLS) for one critical layer of MCS’ school security services was thoroughly and deliberately evaluated among school board members and school administration. Many factors supported this decision, including:

The company’s top executive, Robert Scaife, is a seasoned former MPD officer who is well trained and well respected in the community. He also has extensive experience working with youth throughout our city.

Mr. Scaife, who is also a pastor, has been working on the security team at Muncie Central since November, 2021, and doing an exceptional job.

LLS provided a thorough, detailed plan specific to MCS’ needs and with a deep knowledge of MCS’ history. LLS is also already working on strengthening and supporting MCS’ other layers of its existing security plans.

Area law enforcement agencies have expressed hesitancy in allowing current officers to serve as School Resource Officers for various reasons, including their own level of available resources.

In addition, the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) lists these characteristics as the top criteria for school security personnel:

Enjoyment and a desire to work with kids

Exceptional people skills

Some law enforcement experience (3+ years)

High standard of morals and integrity

Again, Mr. Scaife possesses all of these attributes and will prioritize them as he screens applicants for security officer positions. He will also heed and implement the recommendations of the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments. MCS, in conjunction with LLS, is also in the process of providing greater emphasis on the recommendations of NASRO for school security, which includes the following:

Focusing on a positive school climate and anti-bullying

Expanding access to mental health services

Creating anonymous reporting systems

Educating community members on indicators of potential self-harm and targeted violence

Promoting “See Something, Say Something” per the Dept. of Homeland Security

Mandating the creations of behavior threat assessment and management teams, which build relationships and facilitate information sharing between school officials, law enforcement, mental health providers and other key school safety stakeholders

Expanding the number of SROs

With school security its top priority, MCS will consider having LLS increase its security team should it be necessary; however, the eight team members utilized throughout our nine schools (three at the high school, two at each middle school and one roaming the six elementary schools and an additional trained officer handling administrative duties) is more security than many other school districts our size. NASRO recommends one security officer per 1,000 students and MCS has approximately 5,000 students. This also represents a significantly more robust security presence than any other Delaware County school system. However, if more security personnel are necessary, MCS would not hesitate to seek additional funding sources to increase the team.

Finally, since the board approved the LLS proposal, LLS has already planned the following activities as they bring on new team members: