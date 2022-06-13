Monday, 6/13/2022 WBR Morning News

As WLBC reported first Friday afternoon, concerns raised

We reached out to MCS over the weekend, and Spokesman Andy Klotz responded, “…With school security its top priority, MCS will consider having LLS increase its security team should it be necessary; however, the eight team members utilized throughout our nine schools, is more security than many other school districts our size.” That entire emailed response from the District is on our Local News Page now – it was a Sunday post.

Remember Friday morning when we told you about the closure of Indiana 1 near Hagerstown? Bobby Sanders, 53, of Middletown hit a bull in the road with his semi. He was flown by medical helicopter with multiple abrasions, a minor laceration and possible rib fractures.

The Federal Election Commission found last week that Sen. Mike Braun violated campaign finance rules during his 2018 campaign, but after the Indiana senator supplied new information, he likely will face less severe civil rather than potential criminal penalties.

It might be surprising as you pay your bills, but doxo’s report called the Bill Pay Market report shows on average, residents of Indiana spend 19.8% less than the national average. Muncie pays 9.7% less than the state average, and 27.5% less than the national average.

IHSAA state baseball tourney: Wapahani and New Castle out. Centerville IN the State Final game, Friday 530pm vs Illiana Christian, at Victory Field Indy.

Six Hoosier broadcasters will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame this October. The class includes news anchor John Stehr, and Legendary station manager Tom Severino as a posthumous award.

We got a quick reply – The Delaware County Prosecutor is concerned about plans about the hiring of Legacy Life Security to provide security for the school system, raising the concern about there not being enough officers from the private company owned by the Muncie Central grad in the Star Press last week. WLBC reached out to MCS for comments, and Addy Klotz, Chief Communications Officer provided this: “Many factors supported this decision (of hiring LLS), including: the company’s top executive, Robert Scaife a seasoned former MPD officer who is well trained and well respected in the community…” and “…Area law enforcement agencies have expressed hesitancy in allowing current officers to serve as School Resource Officers for various reasons, including their own level of available resources.” That entire response to our questions is on our Local News page this morning.

Judge Derek Molter will be the next Indiana Supreme Court Justice.

Mitch Daniels will be stepping down from his position as president of Purdue University

LIV Golf started over the weekend – South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel was the first winner – $4 million is the biggest individual prize ever handed out at a golf event, not to mention $750,000 for also winning the team competition. That same day, 911familiesunited.org expressed outrage towards the players for competing in the Saudi-backed events. 11 US golfers participated – Back to the money part – the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who bankrolled this venture – offered $54m to anyone who can post a score of 54 in one of their upcoming events. Given that the closest anyone on the PGA Tour has managed is 58, that one seems unlikely – but the controversy will more likely continue.

In honor of Juneteenth, the Eiteljorg Museum is offering free admission on Saturday, June 18th. In Muncie, the big Saturday, June 18th 3-9 p.m. at McCulloch Park. All are invited & welcome! We will have: Free Food.

Anderson’s 4th to be celebrated on the 2nd! The return of the Independence Day parade starts downtown Anderson at 7 p.m. Then a free carnival at Athletic Park at 8 p.m. singer Corey Cox will go on stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Guilty in Portland court – A Jay Circuit Court jury on Friday afternoon returned a guilty verdict

Who would shoot a horse? That’s a question that police in Indianapolis are trying to answer. John Herrick reports.

Mo Donegal won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Nest finished second, and Skippylongstocking finished third. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished sixth.

One week from today is the t-shirt deadline date for Yorktown’s Four for the Fourth – it’s Monday, July 4th. They have the $44,000 AIRESERV Race Day Heat Challenge, with prizes for many divisions of participants. The duct tape boat race is back – 2p on the 4th of July. Advanced registration is required. Volunteers are needed all day – links for all of that on our Local News page this morning. The events are sponsored in part by WLBC.

Ball State track and field’s Charity Griffith earned First Team All-American honors after placing fifth in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday evening. The 3rd-highest-finishing performer in program history.

Over the weekend: the Geater Community Center for Bike Safety Day was a collaboration between the City of Anderson Parks Department and Community Hospital Anderson to promote bicycle safety according to the Herald Bulletin.

This week in Hoosier History – the War of 1812 began. Indiana Territorial Governor William Henry Harrison left office to help lead soldiers in the 32-month conflict.

Anderson University has been recognized for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow, and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students.