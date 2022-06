The Juneteenth Muncie 2022 celebration will be held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at McCulloch Park. MuncieJournal.com reports everyone is invited to take canopies, seating and coolers to enjoy a day at the park, featuring free food (3-6 p.m.), games, bands, spoken word, dancers, a DJ, giveaways, prizes and much more. More information is available including links to volunteer or donate at juneteenthmuncie.com.