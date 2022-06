A Farmland man entered a guilty plea to criminal confinement charges. 30 year old Michael Mullens, along with 38 year old Noah Roth, were arrested in February 2020 after they were accused of attacking a 39-year-old man at Mullens’ Farmland home. According to the Star Press, the victim was struck in the head and torso before his wrists and legs were bound with rope and duct tape, and a bag was placed over his head