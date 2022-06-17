Friday, 6/17/2022 WBR Morning News

The saga might be over soon – Ex-Muncie Sanitary District official Nikki Grigsby has reported to a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Her one-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another participant in the bribery conspiracy, former Muncie police officer Jess Neal, is serving a two-year sentence in eastern Kentucky. Contractor Tony Franklin pleaded guilty to the same charge in May, but he will not be sentenced until Sept. 8. Tracy Barton and Phil Nichols have signed plea agreements, Barton is scheduled to enter his guilty plea and be sentenced on June 24. Nichols’ recent motion related to his diagnosis with dementia has yet to be ruled on. And, the Star Press says former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler “has apparently returned to Muncie.” Though they says Feds have not confirmed whether Tyler is on home detention for a sentence that officially runs through Oct. 14.

Police and firefighters in Princeton went to the limit on Wednesday to make a point to be safe during these days of extremely hot temperatures. They lasted 13 minutes inside of a hot car. During their time in the car, they posted a video on Facebook outlining the dangers of leaving children in a hot car.

We heard the voices of two hires yesterday, but the Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Board of Trustees added a total of two new principals and three other leaders at their Board meeting this week. The board approved the hiring of Ben Williams – Principal, Northside Middle School, Aiesha Allen – Principal, North View Elementary, and Kelsey Pavelka – Teacher and Director of English Learners – in addition to the two we noted in our news yesterday.

It’s been a busy and hot week at Ruoff Music Center, and Noblesville Emergency has been there just in case… Noblesville EMS Chief James Macky on WISH-TV. Backup medics have been on standby inside and outside Ruoff. Just keep drinking water and stay as cool as possible.

Plan ahead if you have Monday business – A reminder: Monday is the observed Federal holiday for Juneteenth that was proclaimed last year at this time – City of Muncie and several other entities will be closed.

At tomorrow’s Juneteenth Muncie event, Shafer Leadership Academy’s Community Inclusion Ambassadors will be present – focused on empowering diverse candidates for nonprofit boards and neighborhood associations as well as local government positions. The Celebration from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at McCullough Park.

Starting July 1, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is stepping in to take over for the Anderson-Madison County Crime Stoppers. The non-profit, civilian-led organization collaborates with local businesses in Central Indiana to provide a safe, anonymous way for the community to send in tips to law enforcement. The service, which began as a ‘jail snitch line’ in the 1980s, offers citizens three ways to submit tips: a 24/7 call line, a mobile application or a website.

According to the EPA report made public this week, dozens of compounds were released into the air by the fire – main two contaminants were asbestos and benzene. 3 months since the Walmart Distribution Warehouse in Plainfield and the effects are still being felt, in the air. A nearby house had called a restoration company who had recommended a full remediation of the house, but the homeowner’s insurance denied the claim on the basis that the house had no visible smoke damage.

Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s gun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Cops may handle traffic stops differently, because without a database of permit holders, they’ll be in the dark about whether a driver has a gun.

For the Juneteenth Muncie – did you know that your family can bring lawn chairs, a cooler and a canopy? Canopy set up is between Noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Stay as little or as long as you want!

The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be at noon Tuesday, June 21, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant at Grandview Golf Course. All class members and guests are invited.

“Revenge Travel:” there’s no dictionary definition yet, but industry professionals say the term is starting to catch on. They broadly describe revenge travel as a huge increase in people wanting to make up for time and experiences lost to the pandemic. NPR sites data showing travel is surging — despite high plane-ticket prices — as many countries loosen their COVID-19 restrictions and reopen borders.