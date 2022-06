A 21 year old Muncie man was killed Friday morning in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis. Police say it involved two vehicles and when they got to the scene, a man later identified as 21 year old Joseh Dely was trapped in the wreckage, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, whom police say may have been distracted by a phone call, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.