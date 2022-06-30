“A Lot Of Hurdles” for Anderson to get a new Grocery Store

Will a food dessert in Anderson be getting a drink? It will if a Marion man is able to develop the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue into a shopping center. Liam Barnes III has been working on a project for the past three years in hopes of opening a grocery store and converting a portion of the building for other retail outlets. Barnes said he is working with Save A Lot and financial resources to purchase a building as part of a five-year plan for the area. Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, told the Herald Bulletin that Barnes has several hurdles to cross.

Taiwanese MediaTek, the fourth largest semiconductor company in the world, has announced a partnership with Purdue University. MediaTek wants to work with Purdue to create a new chip design focus in their education, also to jointly research next-generation computing and chip design.

Tuesday is the trial date for a Marion man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place in 2020. Tevin King, 29 is charged in the shooting of Antonino Thompson. King said after seeing Thompson with a gun on the morning of Aug. 16, King shot first, he said, because he felt that Thompson was getting into a position to shoot him.

Ball State and Iowa are scheduled to play in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 4, 2027. The Cards have played there three times in program history and will be looking for their first win against the Hawkeyes. Ball State has faced a team from the Big Ten 34 times in program history, including seven of the last eight seasons – and you’ve heard them all on WLBC.

Driving safety, headed toward the holiday weekend – The Fourth of July is one of America’s most iconic holidays, but it’s also one of the deadliest times of the year to be on the road. Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) says most deaths and injuries due to crashes are avoidable if drivers and members of the public exercise caution and follow the rules of the road: slow down, wear a seat belt, pay attention and drive sober.

Sleep in children and teens has become a topic of concern, especially in recent years. In some cases, this means turning to sleep supplements. The Associated Press reports that melatonin poisonings in children have increased dramatically in recent years, especially during quarantine. It’s a hormone that can be purchased in over-the-counter forms and used to help people sleep but these sleep supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

We hope we’ve made you aware of fireworks shows in Muncie, Anderson, and many others – but since we reach so MUCH of WLBCland, here’s more: Downtown Indy, Noblesville, Cicero, and Carmel has CarmelFest. Remember, Muncie has a smaller show Saturday night at Prairie Creek, and then the big one is Monday at Muncie Central – most shows go at 10 p.m.

According to the U.S. Census, 12% of Madison County residents 18 years and older lack a high school diploma. The Excel Center allows students to pick up where they left off in school, providing wraparound support – such as flexible scheduling and free, on-site child care – to meet their goals. This free high school for adults, will recognize its newest class of graduates today 5:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson. With 15 campuses located across central and southern Indiana, The Excel Center has graduated more than 6,000 adults with an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma.

Network Huddles, to support nonprofit organizations serving Muncie and Delaware County, are peer group meetings hosted and facilitated by the Nonprofit Support Network, a newly established organization. The first Huddle on Monday, July 18, is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mitchell Early Childhood and Family Center. Nonprofit staff in the roles of executive director, staff accountant, board chair, or similar positions are encouraged to attend. A second called Development Huddle, will provide a space for dedicated work on fundraising plans – set for the first time on Monday, July 25 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Innovation Connector. More info at muncienonprofits.org.

