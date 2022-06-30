Muncie Fireworks Shows Details

The City of Muncie will celebrate America’s Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances.

The first show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, July 2nd, at 10pm. You may listen to the music accompanying the reservoir fireworks on 104.1 HD1 WLBC. The official City of Muncie show will be aired by 104.1 HD1 WLBC with accompanying music, and will take place on the grounds of Muncie Central High School by the levee. The show will kick off at 10pm on Monday, July 4th.