Tuesday, May 31, 2022 WBR Morning News

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership invites you to Brink of Summer ArtsWalk and Flower Hour this Thursday (June 2nd) from 5-8pm in the Streets of Downtown Muncie. Events include YART at Canan Commons along with Muncie Ballet studio on the Canan Commons Stage from 5-8pm. America’s Hometown Band Jazz Combo will perform in the 200 block of Walnut St. from 6pm-8pm. For the Flower Hour, collect flowers from 10 different locations to create a beautiful, custom bouquet. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at downtownmuncie.org/flowerhour.

Last week at Muncie Central High School’s Senior Awards, the Dylan T Stafford We Before Me scholarship was awarded. Principal Walker how it came together

And honored for the first time

More possible food insecurity – Unless something unexpected happens, tomorrow (June 1st) marks the end of emergency enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers statewide. In anticipation of increased demand, The Salvation Army Indiana Division is working to ensure that feeding programs and food pantries run by the organization across the state can continue to meet the needs of their communities. A permanent adjustment to the program made in October 2021 means that most households will receive higher benefits than they did pre-pandemic, but they will still experience a drop from May to June. The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and #SalArmyLoveBeyond.

Democratic Party candidates running for state and local offices will conduct a town hall meeting this week in Madison County, at Millcreek Civic, according to the Herald Bulletin. The scheduled 90-minute session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

We finally got some info on Anderson summer fun from the Mayor’s office – with concert’s launching this Friday – here’s our Bret Busby

The FDA is investigating a possible hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic fresh strawberries. As of yesterday, FreshKampo and HEB brands but no cases in Indiana – but they say that could change.

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2022 Concert at the Commons schedule. The free concerts will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights starting in June at Federal Hill Commons.

New Castle-Henry County Emergency Medical Services invites everyone to their open house on June 4th 3pm-7pm as part of the Henry County Bicentennial Celebration. Location is our new station at 432 Broad Street. Food will be provided by Boar’s Head, as well as a bounce house for the kids.