First E-Sports Scholarships Awarded At Ball State

Ball State University and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) have selected the first two recipients of a first-of-its-kind scholarship program for esports student-athletes. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Scholarship provides $5,000 annually to two members of Ball State’s varsity esports team. Recipients are 23 year old Ar Muhammad Aleef, a 23-year-old pro-level esports driver from Singapore, and Rhett Crain, 18, from Noblesville, Ind. Mr. Crain, who specializes in the games iRacing and F1 2021, plans on majoring in Computer Science at Ball State.