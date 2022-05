The Food Council of East Central Indiana is spearheading a project this growing season in Delaware, Blackford, and Jay counties: Grow-a-Row. The project encourages local gardeners to donate excess garden produce to community partners that can distribute the produce to neighbors in need. MuncieJournal.com reports questions about Grow-a-Row and the Healthy Community Alliance can be directed to John Disher, jdisher1@iuhealth.org.