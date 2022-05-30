Monday, May 30, 2022 WBR Morning News

Over the holiday weekend in Indiana so far, the cheapest gas in the state can be found as low as 4.23 a gallon at the Circle K in Franklin.

The New Castle Aquatic Center will open for the 2022 season on Tuesday, May 31, according to the city website. New Castle’s Summit Lake State Park swimming area will open for the season on Saturday, May 28.

Thursday morning, Jimtown schools went on lockdown. The 15-year-old male student was detained by school staff and discovered to have an airsoft gun that resembled a real firearm according to deputies. The student was then taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention facility on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Staff shortages related to employee illnesses has closed Minnetrista Museum & Gardens’ buildings from yesterday through Thursday, June 2. Oakhurst Gardens will have modified open hours of 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday, May 30 through Thursday, June 2.

Spots are filling up for this year’s Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) Summer Art Camp. Camp is open to students in first through sixth grade, starting June 13. Registration information on our Local News page now. www.andersonart.org/summer-art-camps.

The splash pad report from the Star Press – at Daleville Town Hall Park – they opened for the season on Friday, May 27. In Muncie, the splash pads at Cooley Park and Halteman Park already are both operating 3-8 p.m. daily. In Yorktown, the splash pad on the Civic Green was open to the public as of Thursday. The splash pad at Memorial Park on Broadway was awaiting a part mid last week. Middletown’s splash park at Dietrich Memorial Park will open for the season on June 13, after the Lions Club Fair.

As WLBC told you several weeks ago, it starts tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31), the intersection of Nebo and River roads will be closed for at least 60 days to build that new round about, plus a nearby section of Nebo Road, just north of the River Road intersection, will be closed by Delaware County for 90 days for replacement of the bridge over York Prairie Creek.

Ball State track and field’s Charity Griffith earned qualification to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the high jump. Next, heads to the Outdoor Championships, June 8-11, in Eugene, Ore.

According to TheSpun.com, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Red Farmer has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Shortly after this news was posted about the 89 year old, a family member posted “he’s doing better and will be home soon.”

Erin Bellinger had resigned her post as head coach of the softball program after four seasons at the helm for the Trojans.

Big fun in New Castle Friday night – here’s MC Sam from the 4th Friday event at Town Plaza… 293 Jacks Donut holes consumed in 8 minutes – Geoffrey Esper won – it was not disclosed if the record was certified. Sound courtesy TJ Johnson from WLBC. While I was there, it was disclosed that concerts happen the 3rd Thursday of the month at a downtown New Castle venue, too – Josh Kaufman, and Henry Lee Summer are booked as performers.