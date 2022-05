East Central Indiana Robotics, Team 1720 the PhyXTGears recently received a $10,000 grant from the Give to Grant Cycle through The Community Foundation of Grant County, Indiana, Inc. MuncieJournal.com reports thanks to this grant, East Central Indiana Robotics, Team 1720 the PhyXTGears is able to fund ongoing needs for registration and travel fees for robot competitions, and purchase robot parts.