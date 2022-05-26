Thursday, 5/26/2022 WBR Morning News

Four properties, three damaged by fire, are being demolished after approval by the Anderson Board of Public Safety. The board on Monday OK’d emergency demolition orders – all are being demolished with 2022 budget funds approved for removal of unsafe structures according the Herald Bulletin.

Kim Morris had first word earlier this week – The NFL Combine is staying in Indianapolis… Chris Gahl with VisitIndy says the city is all in on the combine and will do whatever it takes to keep it in the Circle City.

There will be new leadership for Frankton-Lapel Community Schools for the 2022-23 school year. Longtime Superintendent and educator Bobby Fields is retiring at the end of the calendar year. Fields has spent 39 years in education, the past 14 as superintendent.

The Memorial Day service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for Delaware County at Heekin Park, Muncie, will be at 9 a.m. Monday. Redkey’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday will be at 9 a.m. at Claycomb Cemetery, 10 a.m. at the Redkey War Mothers Memorial Monument and 11:15 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.

People are still talking about this – a 17-year-old boy arrested this week by Anderson police in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old woman last Thursday. Herald Bulletin reported that the youth was taken into custody Monday and faces juvenile charges. The Madison County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case documents.

Anderson Community Schools graduation ceremony is Saturday, June 4th. There will be two ceremonies that each take place at the Anderson High School Football Stadium, and they announced on social media this week a time change for the second session, to allow for more transition time between the two sessions: *1:00 pm for students last name A-K, and now 5:00 pm for students last name L-Z.

Some Sunday plans for the Memorial Day weekend – a service with local organizations and residents at 11 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery. In case of bad weather, the service will be moved inside Bethel Church. The Union Cemetery Association’s Memorial Day service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Eaton. The program will be outdoors behind the chapel, weather permitting, and military honors will be handled by the Delaware County Honor Guard.

The moral of this story: have a plate on your vehicle – especially if you are transporting drugs. Earlier this week in Liberty, Indiana, a Trooper stopped a truck for no license plate. Verlando Worfolk, of Indianapolis, was apparently carrying approximately four grams of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Students from Fishers and Elwood have been named winners in the annual Indiana Radon Poster contest, sponsored by the Indiana Department of Health in partnership with the American Lung Association. Out of 463 posters submitted from 14 different schools, first-place winner is Juliet Pearce, an eighth-grader at Hamilton Intermediate Junior High School in Fishers. Third place went to Trenidy Gibbons, an eighth-grader at Elwood Junior/Senior High School. The EPA says nearly one out of every 15 homes in the United States has elevated radon levels.

Anderson Community Schools honored their 2022 class of retirees Tuesday. Collectively these employees have 577 years of service! In a social media post, they wrote “while we are sad to see them leave…we will be forever grateful for their hard work and dedication.”