Plea Agreement Withdrawn In Deadly Crash Case

A plea agreement stemming from a 2015 fatal crash was withdrawn Thursday due to the defendant’s recent arrest on an unrelated charge. According to the Star Press, 24 year old Austin C. Mallory pleaded guilty on March 31 to driving with a controlled substance in system causing death, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. A plea agreement called for Mallory to receive a four-year sentence — two years on home detention followed by two years on probation, but the prosecutor is now withdrawing.