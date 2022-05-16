MCS Gets Next Generation School Improvement Grant

Muncie Community Schools (MCS) has received a Next Generation School Improvement Grant from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) that will provide the district with more than $8 million over the next four school years. MuncieJournal.com reports the grant is designed to help transform the traditional educational experience into one that better aligns to students’ needs. The schools awarded the grant funding have been identified as needing additional support. MCS applied for, and received, the grant for three schools: South View Elementary, Grissom Elementary and Longfellow Elementary.