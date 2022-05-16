Calvary Baptist Marks 150th Anniversary

Muncie’s oldest Black Baptist church is celebrating its 150th anniversary this month. According to the Star Press,

Calvary Baptist Church, 1117 E. Jackson St., will celebrate a century and a half of worship and history during a service at 10:45 a.m. May 22. Pastor Maurice Reed of Bethel AME Church will be guest preacher for the service and Judge Robert Wilkins of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will be guest lecturer.