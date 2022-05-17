The election for the Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District seat on the Madison County Council has gotten tighter. According to the Herald Bulletin, the certified numbers from the Madison County Clerk’s office shows incumbent Diana Likens with a three-vote margin over Devin Norrick. The preliminary results on election day indicated Likens had won by five votes.
Norrick filed the recount request with the Madison County Clerk’s office on Monday.
Madison County Council Candidate Looks For Recount
