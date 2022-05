Delaware County’s five year paving plan is being pushed to the brink by inflation and officials say the current budget for it won’t cut it. Highway Superintendent Tommie Humbert tells the Star Press, for instance, that last May the price of asphalt for the county was $55 a ton. This May it costs $73.50 a ton and it can take 850 to 900 tons of asphalt to pave a mile of road