Wednesday, 5/18/2022 WBR Morning News

The City of Fishers received nearly $26k of nearly $470 in grants from IDEM Community Recycling Grant Program. These provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, and more. Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund – none of the funding comes from tax dollars.

William Clark is a writer with ties to Muncie Central, Southside, Burris and more – and will have a book signing at Rosebud Coffee House (Hoyt Ave and Memorial Dr.) is Thursday, May 19th, from 11:30 to 1:00. This is his fifth inspirational book, “Smoky Mountain Rising”, The Day That Changed Everything. It’s about family and friends who make the most of life during perilous times. One of his other novels, “Seeing Beyond the Shadows” describes a Muncie neighborhood just seven blocks north of Rosebud, near the former Chevrolet Plant. It also describes downtown Muncie in the 1950’s. He is also a contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul. If you can’t stop by then, he’ll also be at Yorktown Pizza King from 4:00 to 6:00 that same day.

The WLBC Hometown Heroes Grant Program application-period is open. Each month we provide an investment of our resources that represents over $10,000 of promotional and commercial support to one deserving organization. Please ask for your grant application now, and return via email by May 31, 2022. Email “Please send Hometown Hero Application” to Steve.Lindell@WoofBoom.com.

If you’re planning on being outdoors on Friday, you might want to watch out for high wind gusts… Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis .

The latest poll from EdChoice shows most parents put school resources, curriculum, and transportation as their number one priority in choosing their child’s school – EdChoice President and CEO, Robert Enlow on WISH-TV… When it comes to their child’s education, many parents haven’t rushed back to traditional schools… Poll data shows parents are more concerned with curriculum and transportation than masks and vaccine requirements, although those are still important factors.

Bankruptcy filings continued a steep two-year-long fall that coincided with the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Filings fell 16.5 percent for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2022, according to USCourts.gov.

This upcoming Sunday, May 22nd, there is a call-out meeting for the Randolph County Community Band. This meeting will be held at 2:30pm at the Winchester First Nazarene Church in Winchester, Indiana.