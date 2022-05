An arrest warrant has been issued against an Indianapolis grandmother accused of reckless homicide in the death of her 4-year-old granddaughter. 48 year old Donna Randolph failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Delaware Circuit Court. Her granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, died in the car accident which occurred on I-69 near Chesterfield on June 3, 2014 as Randolph made a U turn.