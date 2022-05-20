Friday, May 20, 2022 WBR Morning News

Ginger Thompson, a Spanish teacher at Yorktown High School, has been named the winner of this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award, distributed annually by Ball Brothers Foundation. As the winner, Thompson will receive a total of $17,500 in grant funding for her district, school, classroom, and professional development. A Daleville Elementary teacher, and a Burris Laboratory School teacher were finalists for the award, earning them $1,500 in grant funding.

Join fellow Chamber Members for the June Muncie on the Move. This event will take place on Wednesday, June 1st at the Horizon Convention Center. Doors open at 6:45 am and the program begins at 7:30 am. Corporate sponsor is Indiana University Health Plan. Family Alliance and Westminster Village Muncie are the non-profit sponsors. Reservations by noon on Friday, May 27th will ensure we have plenty of seating.

The Yorktown Concerts on The Green start tonight, according to Town Manager Pete Olson… 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on the Civic Green next to Town Hall.

Feds declassify UFO reports… People are still talking about this from earlier this week – Congress held its first hearing in nearly 50 years about unidentified aerial phenomena on Tuesday, also known as UAPs. Indiana Democratic Congressman Andre Carson led the hearing and he said these UAP’s are threats… Others at the hearing agreed that there is a stigma against people reporting the UFO’s and the stigma has to end. Videos showing incidents involving UFOs are being declassified by the Pentagon.

A diverse group of 15 Indiana wineries spanning the Hoosier state from the Ohio River region to northern Indiana will take over Carmel’s Main Street on Saturday, May 21, from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors can purchase a souvenir wine glass for $30 and enjoy unlimited tastings from the wineries. Enhance your experience with a VIP Prime Hour ticket that gives you the “first hour” of tasting from 4-5 p.m. as well as a few extras. Those VIP tickets are available online through today.

Next week, four chances at free food from Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI – Tuesday at Marion’s Mall 10am, Wednesday in Wabash, Thursday Muncie Mall, and Friday Anderson Old Kmart parking lot – all start 10 a.m., except Wabash – at 11 a.m.

Want to live 82 minutes longer? Put down the hot dog & grab some sardines. A University of Michigan study looked at nearly 6,000 US foods to determine the minutes of healthy living we gain or lose by eating a single serving of them. Some examples: A classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, for instance, will apparently give us 33 extra minutes — but a hot dog subtracts 36 minutes. On the higher and lower ends of the spectrum, they claim corned beef will set us back 71 minutes while sardines add 82 minutes.

Ball State University and Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie have launched a dual-enrollment partnership to offer students a transitional pathway to a bachelor’s degree. Navigating the Enrolled Student Transition (NEST) is a dual-enrollment program in which select high school students who have applied to Ball State, but have not yet been accepted, will enroll at Ivy Tech in Muncie and live in Ball State residence halls. The inaugural cohort of NEST students will begin the program in the Fall 2022 semester.

All indications seemed to show an all-time record raised yesterday for the charity lunch raising money for school supplies and backpacks for Delaware county kids. Tools For School and all associated groups were thankful for Amazing Joes, their staff, sponsors and volunteers for the incredible outpouring of support.

The Cardinal Varsity Club has changed the date for the annual CVC Golf Classic, originally scheduled for June 24, it’s now August 12. Same location: The Players’ Club at Woodland Trails with flights at 8:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.