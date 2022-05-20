Delaware County Students Receive Scholarships

Delaware County students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to Delaware County lawmakers. MuncieJournal.com reports the scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by the Indiana General Assembly, awards $7,500 per year to 200 high-achieving students. Recipients must commit to teaching in Indiana for a minimum of five years after graduating college. Current high school seniors or college students are eligible to apply.