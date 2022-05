The father of the boy recused from Falls Creek on April 23 has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent. The Herald Bulletin reports 34 year old Joshua Roach was arrested Thursday on the charge and was released on his own recognizance by Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers after his initial court appearance. The boy was swimming at Falls Park when he was swept over the falls and was underwater for about 30 seconds before being rescued by a passerby.