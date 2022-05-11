Wednesday, 5/11/2022 WBR Morning News

A school in Indianapolis has reinstated a mask mandate. As of Monday this week, Indianapolis Public School’s Center for Inquiry School 84 will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors and on buses.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading an 18-state coalition fighting the Biden administration’s latest efforts to derail a Texas law that prohibits abortion when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat. The Indiana AG led an 18-state amicus brief filed Monday in the Fifth District U.S. Court of Appeals.

As our weather has heated up a little, let’s talk Christmas! Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced the addition of two holiday shows to the Honeywell Center entertainment lineup. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Deck the Halls with Disney featuring DCappella – Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. – both at their venue in Wabash Indiana.

The Mid-American Conference announced its weekly Player and Pitcher of the Week -Tyler Schweitzer was named the MAC Co-Pitcher of the Week after a stellar outing on the mound for Ball State. BSU returns to action on Friday, May 13, for their final home series of the season. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

At the 11th hour — the Indianapolis 500 will have 33 cars taking the green flag on race day. Stefan Wilson will pilot a car as part of a brand new partnership between Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed. The Race is LIVE on WLBC Sunday May 29.

Some families may find they need to move their basketball goals after the Frankton Town Council on Monday voted to pass on first reading an ordinance that would require them to be kept off the streets and sidewalks. The council is scheduled for a final vote on the matter at its next meeting 6 p.m. June 13.

It’s a sold out event for the 12th annual Rialzo for Meridian Health Services Saturday. Hannah Dunkel says preregistering this week will allow you more time to enjoy the event… Gov. Holcomb will finally receive the Spirit of Meridian award – delayed by a couple of years by COVID cancellations.

Anderson’s citywide cleanup campaign is returning Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the city providing gloves and trash bags. The Anderson Police Department is providing a free lunch for volunteers at the 25th Street location starting at noon. Athletic Park will be open at 8 a.m. with vendors on hand to collect tires, paint and TVs for a fee. The city will also once again be offering heavy pick up service, limited to two items. The deadline to be placed on the pick-up list is Friday, May 20th at 2 p.m. Call 765- 648-6445.

Pace car news: Sarah Fisher will bring the 2023 Chevy Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition Pace Car to life on Indy 500 Race Day. The 32nd time Chevy has paced the 500.

The Indiana Run For The Fallen is this weekend. Stops in our area will be from Saturday morning to late Saturday afternoon. Give the caravan plenty of space, with cops helping with traffic. A map of the run and the stop schedule can be found on the Indiana Run For The Fallen Facebook page.