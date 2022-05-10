After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the annual Anderson citywide cleanup campaign is returning Saturday, May 21. The Herald Bulletin reports the 35th annual Citywide Cleanup honoring the Rev. J.T. Menifee is returning.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the city providing gloves and trash bags.
Citywide Clean Up Returning In Anderson
After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the annual Anderson citywide cleanup campaign is returning Saturday, May 21. The Herald Bulletin reports the 35th annual Citywide Cleanup honoring the Rev. J.T. Menifee is returning.